Five Russian fighter jets spotted over Baltic Sea, NATO scrambles planes - photos

The aircraft were spotted near Latvian airspace

Russian fighter jets over the Baltic Sea (Photo: x.com/NATO_AIRCOM_)

Five Russian aircraft were spotted over the Baltic Sea on the evening of September 25. NATO jets took to the skies to defend, reported Allied Air Command.

Su-30, Su-35 and three MiG-31 fighters were spotted over the Baltic Sea. They were flying near Latvian airspace.

In response, two Gripen fighter jets were launched from Siauliai in Lithuania.

"This demonstrates the Alliance's commitment to the defense and security of the Baltic States and the eastern flank," NATO Air Command said .