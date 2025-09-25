Five Russian fighter jets spotted over Baltic Sea, NATO scrambles planes - photos
Five Russian aircraft were spotted over the Baltic Sea on the evening of September 25. NATO jets took to the skies to defend, reported Allied Air Command.
Su-30, Su-35 and three MiG-31 fighters were spotted over the Baltic Sea. They were flying near Latvian airspace.
In response, two Gripen fighter jets were launched from Siauliai in Lithuania.
"This demonstrates the Alliance's commitment to the defense and security of the Baltic States and the eastern flank," NATO Air Command said .
- on September 9, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they were over Estonia for about 12 minutes .
- On the same day, Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Polish company Petrobaltic's drilling platform in the Baltic Sea. More than a week earlier, two dozen Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.
- On September 22, Denmark's largest airport, Kastrup, was paralyzed by drones, spotted near the airport, and on September 25, drones re-entered the country, which caused Aalborg Airport to suspend operations.
- On September 25, Mare Rutte said that NATO countries could shoot down Russian planes and drones in their skies if necessary.
Comments (0)