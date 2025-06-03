EU Ambassador to Ukraine Accuses Russia of Killing Civilians in Retaliation for Operation Spiderweb
The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, accused Russia of killing civilians in response to the Security Service of Ukraine's "Website" operation, which damaged Russian strategic aircraft. She stated this on the social network X.
Maternova wrote that Russia shelled the streets of Sumy with rocket artillery loaded with cluster munitions, resulting in deaths and injuries.
"In response to a precise Ukrainian strike that resulted in no civilian casualties, Russia is once again resorting to atrocities," she said.
As of 4:00 p.m. , four people were killed and 25 injured in the attack on Sumy on June 3, including three children who are in serious condition.
- The occupiers struck the city center of Sumy on the morning of June 3. Previously, the regional center had been hit five times by a long-range multiple rocket launcher system.
- June 3 and 4 were declared Days of Mourning in the Sumy community for those killed as a result of Russian shelling.