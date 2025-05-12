EU ministers to hold talks on Ukraine in London, Lemmy to present new sanctions
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will meet with European counterparts on Monday, May 12, to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening regional defense cooperation ahead of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with EU leaders on May 19. This was reported by the British Foreign Office, according to Reuters and Bloomberg .
Lemmy is to hold talks with representatives of France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU. New sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced.
"We are facing a unique moment for the collective security of our continent. The challenge we face today is not just about Ukraine's future – it is of existential importance for the whole of Europe," Lemme said .
The statement says the British minister plans to announce further sanctions against entities that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- on May 10, Starmer said that if Putin does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposal starting May 12, then the US and Europe will increase military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow to force it to the negotiating table .
- In the three years of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 400 billion euros due to European restrictions, French Foreign Minister Barrot said.