EU ministers to hold talks on Ukraine in London, Lemmy to present new sanctions

The British Foreign Secretary said that the current challenge is not only about the future of Ukraine, but is of "existential importance" for the whole of Europe

David Lammy (Photo: Minister's page in X)

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will meet with European counterparts on Monday, May 12, to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening regional defense cooperation ahead of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with EU leaders on May 19. This was reported by the British Foreign Office, according to Reuters and Bloomberg .

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Lemmy is to hold talks with representatives of France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU. New sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced.

"We are facing a unique moment for the collective security of our continent. The challenge we face today is not just about Ukraine's future – it is of existential importance for the whole of Europe," Lemme said .

The statement says the British minister plans to announce further sanctions against entities that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.