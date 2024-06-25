EU officially starts accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

"The path ahead will be challenging but full of opportunities," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: ERA/Olivier Matthys)

On June 25, the European Union began negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in a video address.

"Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations. This is very good news for the people of Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire European Union. The path ahead will be challenging but full of opportunities," she stated.

Von der Leyen added that the people of Ukraine and Moldova have shown "unwavering commitment" to joining the European Union.

"They have started extensive reforms. They know that their journey will be rigorous and demanding," she said.

In conclusion, she wished Kyiv and Chisinau successful accession negotiations.

