EU to continue supporting Ukraine regardless of US election results – Borrell

Josep Borrell (Photo: ERA/LUONG THAI LINH)

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine, regardless of the outcome of the US elections, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has stated, according to Reuters.

When asked what the EU would do if the United States were led by Republican Donald Trump again, Borrell responded, "I don't know what the American administration will or will not do. But let me say that at this time, the support from the European Union — military, civilian, economic, financial, and humanitarian — is greater than [the support] from the US. Over 100 billion euros — that's the bill we have paid. Among this, 45 billion euros in military support. Certainly, this is less than from the US, but it is also a fairly important figure."

Borrell recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale war, few believed in Ukraine's ability to mount an effective resistance. He noted that at that time, Russia ranked fourth in the world in military spending, while Ukraine was in 35th place.

"The fact that Ukraine resisted was a kind of miracle. At the beginning, remember what we offered Ukraine? Helmets! Now we are offering F-16s, and there is a certain difference," Borrell added, emphasizing the importance for European allies to support Ukraine as it resists Russian aggression.

On September 19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would allocate 160 million euros to help Ukraine prepare for winter.

On September 20, the Pentagon pledged to use all $5.8 billion allocated for aid to Ukraine.

On September 21, it was reported that the United States is preparing a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, and other weapons, according to Reuters.

