EU tries to stop Hungary blocking Ukraine's membership talks – Bloomberg

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Robert Ghement/EPA)

The European Union is discussing ways to stop Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's membership talks, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

They said that during a closed-door discussion last week, some member states pushed the European Commission, the bloc's executive body, to explore options for opening the first chapter of the negotiations, despite objections raised by Budapest.

Interlocutors claim that EU members believe that Budapest wants to derail the process with the help of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's plan to hold "national consultations" on Ukraine's accession, despite the previous agreement to start accession negotiations in 2023.

Hungary lifted its veto only in December 2023, after Brussels unblocked 10 billion euros of European funds frozen due to problems with corruption and the rule of law in the country.

"EU members can only tolerate a certain amount of deliberate abuse of the veto. We saw this in the context of Ukraine. There are several tools we can use, and we should not be afraid to use them," Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin said the other day.

There may be ways around this obstacle. While unanimity is required to open and close EU accession negotiations, it is not legally binding to open or close individual chapters in the process, Bloomberg sources added.

According to sources, the European Commission informed member states during a recent closed-door meeting that it intends to send the European Council a first report on the opening of negotiations on the first chapter of the accession process of Ukraine and Moldova.

If Hungary lifts its veto, the EU executive said member states would still be able to decide to start negotiations in June.