Stefanchuk called in Budapest to remove artificial obstacles on Ukraine's path to the EU

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada stressed that Russia and the war it unleashed are the main threat to the future of Europe

Ruslan Stefanchuk (Photo: Facebook account of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada)

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, called for the removal of artificial obstacles to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. He made the corresponding statement at the Conference of Speakers of Parliaments of EU Member States in Budapest.

Stefanchuk stated that Russia and the war it unleashed are the main threat to the future of Europe. All other challenges – energy, political, humanitarian – are derivative and depend on whether the aggressor can be contained.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada stressed that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire and the start of negotiations to resolve the war. But this peace must be fair: without any concessions regarding territories, the Defense Forces, and Ukraine's right to its own path, he added.

"I called for the removal of artificial obstacles to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU; to speak not in the language of lecturing, but in the language of support. Because the Ukrainian people are not students, but warriors who defend peace in Europe," the head of the Ukrainian parliament emphasized.

In his speech, Stefanchuk honored the victims of the Soviet forced deportation of hundreds of thousands of Hungarians and thanked Hungary for recognizing the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people back in 2003.

"Our peoples are not enemies. We are neighbors, partners, friends. And the common enemy is Moscow's totalitarianism, which has always sought to divide us. Therefore, decisive and responsible decisions are needed," he said.