European Commission President von der Leyen says she is not thinking about the post of German president

On the vote of no confidence, Ursula von der Leyne said that she works for the benefit of the EU, and politicians can have their own opinions

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Commission press service)

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is not thinking about running for the presidency of Germany. She said this in an interview with Le Soir.

on August 25, Spiegel reported, that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is considering nominating Ursula von der Leyen as a candidate for the German presidency in the 2027 elections.

In an interview, the head of the European Commission was asked whether she could confirm that she would complete her term as head of the European Commission until the end, i.e. until 2029.

"Yes! I am fully committed to my duties as President of the Commission and I am not ready to fulfill other duties," she said .

Regarding the two no-confidence votes to be passed against the European Commission President in October, she said that she was working in the interests of all Europeans, but politicians have the right to their own opinion.

"Members of the far right and far left have every right to hold different opinions and exercise their parliamentary prerogatives. It is not for me to comment on this. I am convinced that Europe will be able to cope with all the challenges if we remain united - parties, member states and EU institutions," said Ursula von der Leyen.