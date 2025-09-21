European Commission President von der Leyen says she is not thinking about the post of German president
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is not thinking about running for the presidency of Germany. She said this in an interview with Le Soir.
on August 25, Spiegel reported, that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is considering nominating Ursula von der Leyen as a candidate for the German presidency in the 2027 elections.
In an interview, the head of the European Commission was asked whether she could confirm that she would complete her term as head of the European Commission until the end, i.e. until 2029.
"Yes! I am fully committed to my duties as President of the Commission and I am not ready to fulfill other duties," she said .
Regarding the two no-confidence votes to be passed against the European Commission President in October, she said that she was working in the interests of all Europeans, but politicians have the right to their own opinion.
"Members of the far right and far left have every right to hold different opinions and exercise their parliamentary prerogatives. It is not for me to comment on this. I am convinced that Europe will be able to cope with all the challenges if we remain united - parties, member states and EU institutions," said Ursula von der Leyen.
- on July 10, the European Parliament rejected a vote of no confidence in the head of the European Commission. The vote was opposed by 360 MPs, supported by 175, and 18 abstentions. A minimum of 361 votes was needed to uphold the vote.
- On September 16, it became known that the European Parliament would consider two votes of no confidence in von der Leyen in October. They were submitted separately by the Patriots for Europe and the Left parties.
