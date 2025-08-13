Even if Trump will not listen to partners, the summit will still bring Europe and Ukraine closer – Ohryzko

If the US president and dictator Putin agree to put pressure on Kyiv and Europeans, it will be necessary to "respond with something," the diplomat said

Even if the US president Donald Trump does not listen to the partners during the online meeting on August 13, the event is still positive, as it will bring Ukraine and Europe closer together. About this in a video interview LIGA.net said Volodymyr Ohryzko, minister of Foreign Affairs in 2007-2009, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

"It seems to me that this [online conversation with European partners] is not a curtsy [from the US]. I think it's an attempt to explain to Trump once again the limits of possible retreats. And I think it's very good that Europeans are doing this now, because regardless of what Trump will do (and I think he won't pay attention to it), this is a positive thing in the sense that Europe is consolidating," the diplomat said.

In his opinion, this is how Europe is forming its common position: "Well, without Orbán – there is no family without a freak, they say, sorry, there's nothing you can do".

However, Ohryzko emphasized that at least the vast majority of European leaders see the situation as it is: "Russia must be put in its place."

Therefore, the former minister believes that even if Trump does not listen to the opinion of the Europeans and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is "still good" because it will bring Ukraine closer to Europe.

"And these next consultations should not be just talks about something, but real actions. Because if on Friday Trump and Putin agree to put pressure on Ukraine and Europe, then we will have to respond in some way," Ohryzko summarized.

