Three online meetings with European participation to be held before Trump-Putin talks

Donald Trump (Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA)

On Wednesday, August 13, three separate virtual meetings will be held with the participation of European leaders, the United States and Ukraine before the summit of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This was reported by Reuters. The Presidential Office confirmed the two meetings to Ukrainian media.

A videoconference between Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, Britain, Italy, Poland and the European Union is expected to take place at 12:00 GMT (15:00 Kyiv time), a German government official tells Reuters.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also join the conference, which was convened by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz .

After the conversation, Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance are expected to address European leaders at a separate online meeting at 13:00 GMT (16:00 Kyiv time), a German government spokesman said .

After that, at 14:30 GMT (17:30 Kyiv time), an online meeting of the "coalition of the willing" – a group of countries working on plans to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire – will take place.

Earlier, the Presidential Administration said that Zelenskyy would take part in an online meeting with European leaders and the United States on August 13 from Berlin. The Presidential Administration also confirmed that a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will be held on that day in a virtual format.