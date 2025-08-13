Zelensky is heading to Germany

on August 13, the President will work in Berlin, the President's Office said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On the morning of August 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Germany, from where he will take part in an online meeting with European leaders and the United States. A source familiar with the trip told LIGA.net.

The source claims that the head of state is "on the road".

The newspaper Bild reported that Zelenskyy would visit Berlin on August 13. According to media sources, he will take part in a video conference with US President Donald Trump together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Later, the President's Office confirmed in a comment to Ukrainian media that the head of state was working in Berlin on Wednesday.

According to the OP, Zelenskyy will hold a bilateral meeting with Merz, then they will take part in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Trump.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy and Merz may issue statements to the press at around 16:00 Berlin time (17:00 Kyiv time). Also on this day, an online meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place.