Bundeswehr General: Europe will be able to help Ukraine confront Russia without US assistance

Christian Freuding (Photo: Bundeswehr/Stolze)

Europe can support Ukraine's resistance to Russia even if the United States decides to completely stop military support. This was reported to Reuters by Bundeswehr General Christian Freuding, who is responsible for coordinating Germany's arms supplies.

According to him, European NATO countries, along with Canada, have exceeded the estimated $20 billion in military aid from the United States in 2024. They accounted for about 60% of the total costs incurred by Western allies.

"A war is raging on our continent against Ukraine, and it is also being waged against the European security order. If there is a political will, there will be funds to largely compensate for American support," Freuding said .

He was also asked about how long the arms supplies approved during the term of US President Joe Biden, can support Kyiv. The German general replied that it depends on the logistics processes and the speed at which Ukraine consumes weapons and ammunition. A realistic estimate is summer 2025.

"It is unclear how the US government will handle further requests for military support for Ukraine. In general, the US is interested in developing its own defense industry. I am making a cautious assumption that at least the purchase of American defense goods and their delivery to Ukraine will be possible," Freuding said .