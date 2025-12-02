Ex-intelligence officer Chervinskyi's measure of restraint is mitigated

According to the court's decision, Roman Chervinsky's round-the-clock house arrest was replaced by nightly

Roman Chervinskyi with his defense attorney (Photo: Facebook account of the former intelligence officer)

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi's preventive measure was partially mitigated – his house arrest was changed from round-the-clock to nightly. About this reported lawyer Konstantin Globa.

He stated that on December 2, Chervinsky's birthday, the court changed the preventive measure.

"In the future, the house arrest will be valid only at night, which will allow Roman to work officially and exercise other constitutional rights," the defense lawyer noted.

Globa added that the court recognized the reduction of risks in the case.

In July 2024, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose Chervinsky a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest in a case in which he is suspected of attempting to seize $100,000 from a businessman. The day before, he was released from custody in another case – in relation to russia's strike on the airfield in the Kirovograd region.