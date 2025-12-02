Ex-intelligence officer Chervinskyi's measure of restraint is mitigated
Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi's preventive measure was partially mitigated – his house arrest was changed from round-the-clock to nightly. About this reported lawyer Konstantin Globa.
He stated that on December 2, Chervinsky's birthday, the court changed the preventive measure.
"In the future, the house arrest will be valid only at night, which will allow Roman to work officially and exercise other constitutional rights," the defense lawyer noted.
Globa added that the court recognized the reduction of risks in the case.
In July 2024, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose Chervinsky a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest in a case in which he is suspected of attempting to seize $100,000 from a businessman. The day before, he was released from custody in another case – in relation to russia's strike on the airfield in the Kirovograd region.
- July 23, 2022 russians fired 13 missiles at Kropyvnytskyi. Then the occupiers attacked Kanatove and the railway facility.
- On April 21, 2023, Chervinsky announced suspicion under the article on abuse of power. In this case, he faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.
- on April 24, law enforcement officers detained Chervinsky in the Ternopil region, and the next day the court arrested him.
- At the end of 2023, Chervinsky was awarded new suspicion – the prosecutor's office said that he allegedly wanted to cheat a businessman out of $100,000.
Comments (0)