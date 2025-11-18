Ex-minister Chernyshev wants to be bailed out by Bishop Komansky and two other people

november 18 HACCU chooses a measure of restraint for Chernyshov in the Midas case, he is asked to be held in custody with bail set at UAH 55 million

Oleksiy Chernyshov (Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers)

Three people want to bail out the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In particular, the Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarch in Ukraine, Bishop Mykhailo Komansky (in the world Mykhailo Anishchenko), reports Interfax-Ukraine.

According to data by LB correspondent Vitaliy Tkachuk, the bishop read from a piece of paper at a meeting of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court that "Chernyshov is decent.".

The second applicant is Oleksandr Savchenko, the head of the Balytsky Research Institute of Construction Production. At the court hearing, he stated that he had known the former minister for 25 years and was born in the same city as him.

The third person willing to be bailed out is Oleksandr Usenko, director general of the Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation. However, he did not appear in court because he is a doctor and is allegedly at work, so his petition will not be considered at the hearing.

However, the prosecution emphasized that bail would not protect against risks and asked to take Chernyshev into custody with an alternative bail of UAH 55 million.