Police release new photo of explosives dropped by Russian drones

The time of explosion of such ammunition is unknown, police officers noted.

"Shahed" (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In the Pryluky district of Chernihiv region, explosive objects, probably scattered from drones, were discovered after a night drone attack, the press service of the National Police reported.

Law enforcement officers urged citizens to not approach or touch a suspicious object and to call 101, 102, or 112 if they see one.

The National Police noted that explosive devices could be used by the Russians to attack any region. The risk is extremely high because the time of explosion of such munitions is unknown.

The explosive object looks like a pipe with square notches on the body. Diameter about five cm, length 35-40 cm.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, clarified that if triggered, these ammunition scatters into small fragments.

Photo: National Police