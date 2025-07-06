F-16 fighter jet intercepted a plane near Trump's golf club

An unidentified aircraft violated the airspace over Trump's golf club.

F-16 fighter jet (Photo: EPA)

On July 5, a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet intercepted a light aircraft that violated the airspace over President Donald Trump's golf club. This was reported by Reuters .

The incident occurred at approximately 14:39 (21:39 Kyiv time). in Bedminster, New Jersey. This incident was the fifth unauthorized intrusion into restricted airspace in one day.