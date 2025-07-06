F-16 fighter jet intercepted a plane near Trump's golf club
On July 5, a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet intercepted a light aircraft that violated the airspace over President Donald Trump's golf club. This was reported by Reuters .
The incident occurred at approximately 14:39 (21:39 Kyiv time). in Bedminster, New Jersey. This incident was the fifth unauthorized intrusion into restricted airspace in one day.
Read also
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed that an F-16 was scrambled.
According to reports, the NORAD aircraft performed a "head-on" maneuver to attract the attention of the civilian aircraft's pilot, after which the violator was escorted out of the restricted zone.Several assassination attempts have been made on Trump in the past year, but they have not been officially linked to Iran. The first occurred on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler.Another potential assassination attempt against Trump occurred on September 15. His campaign stated that a shooting took place near him at a golf club. The suspected shooter was quickly apprehended. According to CNN, he supported Ukraine. Trump himself claimed the attempt was allegedly due to the rhetoric of Biden and Harris.In October , a man was apprehended near the location of a Trump campaign rally in California carrying a weapon. This incident could have been an attempt to prepare for a third assassination attempt on the current US president.