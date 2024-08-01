F-16s already in Ukraine, says Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

This is another impossible thing that turned out to be totally possible, said Lithuania's top diplomat

F-16 (Photo: EPA/Bo Amstrup)

Ukraine has already received F-16 fighter jets as part of international aid from allies, confirmed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis.

"F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible," he wrote.

On July 31, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine received the first batch of F-16 aircraft from the allies. This is the first insight into the appearance of long-awaited multi-purpose fighters in Ukrainian skies.

Also, photos and videos allegedly of these planes in Ukraine are circulating on social media. It is still impossible to establish the authenticity of these shots.

Currently, Ukraine has not officially confirmed the receipt of F-16.

Instead, White House adviser John Kirby recommended contacting the Ukrainians about reports of F-16 arrivals. The official noted: The United States said the F-16s would be operational by the end of the summer, and Washington had "no reason to doubt that."

On July 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Denmark and the Netherlands had begun transferring Western F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

On the same day, Norway announced that it would transfer six F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On July 30, the WSJ wrote that the United States agreed to arm F-16s, which Ukraine will receive from allies, with American-made missiles and other modern weapons.

