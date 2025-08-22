FBI searches home of former Trump advisor and critic John Bolton – Fox News

Federal agents were looking for classified documents, the TV channel reports

John Bolton (Photo: EPA)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has searched the home and office of a former US presidential advisor. Donald Trump for national security John Bolton, who has repeatedly made critical remarks about the current head of state. About this reports Fox News, citing sources within government agencies.

The searches took place simultaneously at Bolton's home in Bethesda, Maryland, and his office in Washington, D.C. The former advisor was present during the office search.

According to a source of the TV channel, federal agents were looking for potentially classified documents that, according to the investigation, may be in Bolton's possession.

Bolton served as the US President's National Security Advisor from 2018 to 2019.

In 2020, he published his memoir "The Room Where It Happened" about the White House during the first presidency of the current American leader.

The Trump administration claimed the memoir contained classified information and attempted to block its publication through legal means. Specifically, it was reported that the book mentioned details about US intelligence sources and methods, discussions of foreign policy, and conversations with foreign leaders.

It is known that the memoirs contain an episode in which it is recounted that Trump allegedly begged the head of China. Xi Jinping to help him get re-elected for a second term.

Ultimately, the federal court allowed the book to be published.

In June 2021, the administration of the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden abandoned the criminal investigation and civil lawsuit against Bolton regarding the memoirs, thereby ending the legal battle.