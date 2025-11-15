Finland deported to Russia a former Wagner terrorist, who fought against Ukraine – photo

The emblem of the Wagner terrorist group (screenshot from the video)

Finland has deported to Russia a former member of the Wagner terrorist group who fought against Ukraine, reported public broadcaster Yle.

On November 14, a Russian man who illegally crossed the Finnish border was returned to Russia, the North Karelia provincial border service reported.

Mikko Kallinen, the deputy head of the it, said: "The return was carried out as follows: officers of the North Karelia Border Guard Patrol took the man to the Niirala checkpoint, where he was escorted to the state border and left the territory of Finland, crossing into Russia. I will not comment in detail on the actions of the Russian authorities, but I will note that their officers are always present at this checkpoint."

Border guards confirmed that the Russian expelled to his homeland did indeed have a military background, but did not disclose any details.

"The Border Guard Service notes that it is publishing information about the expulsion of this person from the country on an exceptional basis, as a wide public debate has unfolded around it," writes Yle, which previously reported that the Finnish authorities had detained a "soldier" who was part of the Wagner.

Screenshot: Yle

The Russian was detained on June 17 in the city of Kitee when he illegally crossed the border from Russia to Finland: he was detected thanks to internal control by border guards.

According to Yle, sensors installed on the Finnish state border detected the man's presence, after which he was detained by a border patrol.

The media also has photo and video footage of this Russian, named Yevgeny, in eastern Ukraine, talking about his participation in the fighting.

"Yevhen himself identifies himself as a Wagnerian on his public social media pages. There he posted videos where, in particular, he criticized the Russian military leadership," the journalists noted.

Earlier, the Finnish authorities confirmed to Yle that the Russian had applied for international protection in Finland.