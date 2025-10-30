Police of Ukraine and Moldova expose 654 militants of Wagner and Redoubt terrorist groups – video

Simultaneously, more than 70 searches were conducted in the two countries, and 11 suspicions were served on Ukrainian citizens

Searches (Photo: National Police of Ukraine)

In Ukraine and Moldova, police are simultaneously conducting more than 70 operations as part of the international special operation "Avengers 2". According to , the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police reported to that law enforcement officers have exposed 654 militants of the Wagner and Redoubt terrorist groups.

Searches are being conducted at the residences of the suspects and their relatives to document and bring to justice the militants financed by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian police have already identified the places where Russian mercenaries were recruited, their training bases, areas of deployment, commanders, and the circumstances of their participation in hostilities. At the same time, they have collected evidence confirming the shootings of civilians and prisoners, the use of prohibited weapons, and other war crimes.

It is noted that during the searches, uniforms, chevrons with the symbols of terrorist armed groups, and cell phones with correspondence were seized. In Moldova, weapons (firearms and cold steel) and ammunition were seized from the suspects.

Photos and videos have also been found that confirm the participation of citizens of Ukraine and Moldova on the side of the Russian Federation in hostilities on Ukrainian territory and in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Law enforcers serve 11 suspicions of high treason on Ukrainian citizens who defected to the enemy during a full-scale war and fought as part of the Wagner and Redoubt terrorist groups.

As part of the second stage of the operation, Ukraine transferred information about more than 280 foreign mercenaries who fought against Ukraine to the competent authorities of other countries through Interpol and Europol Siena channels. These are citizens of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan .

"Such crimes are subject to universal jurisdiction, meaning that mercenaries can be prosecuted in any country in the world if they are located there," law enforcement officials said .

During investigative actions in Moldova, 25 citizens were identified who fought in the Congo as part of the Wagner terrorist group. Documents on the announcement of suspicion have been prepared in respect of eight people. 17 Moldovan citizens are to be put on the wanted list.

Searches (Photo: National Police)

Searches (Photo: National Police)