Illustrative photo: EPA

A London court has convicted three men linked to the Wagner Group terrorist group of arson at a warehouse storing satellite equipment for Ukraine. This was reported by... Sky News and Reuters.

23-year-old Nii Kojo Mensah, 23-year-old Jakim Rose, and 20-year-old Ugnius Asmenas were found guilty of arson under aggravating circumstances. Another defendant, 61-year-old Paul English, was acquitted of the same charge.

The attack occurred on March 20, 2024, during which a fire broke out in two industrial premises in East London.

The court reported that the fire at the warehouse where Starlink equipment for Ukraine was stored caused damages of around 1 million pounds sterling (over $1.3 million).

The three convicted individuals are the perpetrators of the crime, which was organized by 21-year-old Dylan Earl. Earl previously pleaded guilty to arson with aggravating circumstances and charges under the UK's National Security Act, passed last year to combat hostile foreign state activity.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny told the court that Earl knowingly acted on the orders of the Wagner Group, which is banned as a terrorist organization, and knew that he was acting against Ukraine and in Russian interests.

Earl allegedly recruited a group of men to carry out attacks on behalf of a terrorist group. In addition to setting fire to warehouses, they planned to set fire to a restaurant and wine shop in London's Mayfair district, and kidnap their multi-millionaire owner, who "is a Russian dissident".

The Hide restaurant, owned by a Russian, is located in Mayfair. To Yevhen Chychvarkin.