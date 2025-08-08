Finnish Foreign Minister: Helping Ukraine puts pressure on Russia, so Putin shows willingness to talk

Elina Valtonen (Photo: x.com/elinavaltonen)

Finland has voiced a possible reason why Russia is once again demonstrating its alleged readiness to negotiate. It is the increase in military aid to Ukraine, , said Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in an interview with Reuters NEXT Newsmaker.

"We see, and now we suspect, that the reason why Russia has again demonstrated a certain willingness to negotiate is that the increase in arms supplies (to Ukraine) certainly increases the pressure on Russia, forcing it to look for a way out of the war," Valtonen said .

She also expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would fulfill his promise and impose sanctions on Russia. According to the Foreign Minister, this will speed up the process of settling

"I certainly hope that President Trump will take action to impose these sanctions," she said .