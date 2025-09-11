Finnish President Stubb arrives in Kyiv – video

Alexander Stubb in Kyiv (Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha)

President of Finland Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

Together with the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, he was met at the Kyiv railway station.

Stubb will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Ukraine's European security and integration, transatlantic pressure on Russia, including sanctions, and steps to establish a lasting peace. Other topics include infrastructure investments, security projects, and guarantees for Ukraine.

"We are grateful to Finland for its unwavering support, leadership in the OSCE and principled position. We appreciate the personal efforts and commitment of President Stubb," Mr. Sibiga said .

Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs @andrii_sybiha met the President of Finland at the beginning of his visit to Ukraine @alexstubb .



President @ZelenskyyUa talks with the leader of Finland today: security projects, European integration, investments in infrastructure and security guarantees for... pic.twitter.com/MeXEM9JZ7M - Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) September 11, 2025