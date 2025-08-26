President of Finland: I hope that Trump's patience with Putin will soon run out

According to Stubb, Putin can be forced to make peace only by striking at Russia's allies

Alexander Stubb (Photo: x.com/alexstubb)

President of Finland Alexander Stubb said he hoped that the patience of the US President Donald Trump about the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be exhausted. He said this at a press conference, transmits Yle.

According to Stubb, Putin can only be forced to make peace by striking at countries that continue to trade with Russia or help the Russian military industry through tariffs.

"The only people who can convince Putin to make peace are in the East rather than in the West," the Finnish president said.

on August 25, Stubb said that Putin deliberately sets unrealistic conditions to achieve peace with Ukraine, which cannot be fulfilled from a practical point of view.

According to him, Moscow is using "typical Russian negotiation tactics."