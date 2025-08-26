President of Finland: I hope that Trump's patience with Putin will soon run out
President of Finland Alexander Stubb said he hoped that the patience of the US President Donald Trump about the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be exhausted. He said this at a press conference, transmits Yle.
According to Stubb, Putin can only be forced to make peace by striking at countries that continue to trade with Russia or help the Russian military industry through tariffs.
"The only people who can convince Putin to make peace are in the East rather than in the West," the Finnish president said.
on August 25, Stubb said that Putin deliberately sets unrealistic conditions to achieve peace with Ukraine, which cannot be fulfilled from a practical point of view.
According to him, Moscow is using "typical Russian negotiation tactics."
- on August 8, the Finnish Foreign Minister stated that aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Russia, that's why Putin seems to be willing to talk.
- on August 18, during a visit to the White House, Finnish President compared the current war to 1944. He recalled that a compromise was reached with the USSR through territorial and other concessions.
- on August 21, The Guardian wrote that Trump to walk away from negotiations about peace in Ukraine to wait for the meeting between Zelensky and Putin.
