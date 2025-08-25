President of Finland: Putin deliberately makes unrealistic demands, it's a typical negotiation tactic

According to Stubb, in 12 years, Russia has managed to capture 75% of Donetsk region – the advance is slow

Alexander Stubb (Photo: x.com/alexstubb)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately setting unrealistic conditions for peace with Ukraine that cannot be fulfilled from a practical point of view. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb to Fox News.

According to him, Moscow is using "typical Russian negotiation tactics".

"This is a typical Russian negotiation tactic. You say one thing at the beginning, and then you start to backtrack. It happens all the time," he says .

In addition, the United States needs to understand the essence of Russia's territorial claims to Ukraine. He compared the Kremlin's demands to if the United States were asked to give up Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, and create a corridor to attack New York.

"That's why it's virtually impossible," Stubb emphasized, noting that the Kremlin understands the unrealistic nature of its own demands.

The Finnish president also noted that Putin has been trying to completely seize Donetsk and Luhansk regions for 12 years, but has not succeeded so far.

"He controls 75% of Donbas, but it took 12 years to do that, and 50% was captured right at the beginning. So the progress is very slow," Stubb emphasized .