First satellite image of damaged Shahed drone depots near Yeysk released

The damage includes a destroyed roof on one warehouse and traces of fire

Shahed drone (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The first satellite image has been released showing the Ukrainian strike on Russian depots storing Shahed kamikaze drones near Yeysk, in Russia's Krasnodar region. The images were published by Radio Liberty's investigative project Schemes.

The Planet Labs satellite photo from October 11 shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone attack, including damage to warehouse buildings, a destroyed roof on one structure, and traces of fire.

Photo: Telegram Schemes

For comparison, here is a photo of the same site from early June.

Earlier, on October 9, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian Navy, in coordination with the Security Service of Ukraine, struck the Shahed storage base near the village of Oktyabrsky in the Krasnodar region.

According to military reports, approximately 400 attack drones were stored there. Ukrainian forces confirmed a direct hit on the target, and secondary explosions were observed at the site.