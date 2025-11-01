Foreign Ministry calls for new sanctions against Rosatom amid Russian strikes on nuclear power plant substations

The agency believes that employees of a Russian state corporation are involved in planning attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities

Rosatom (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on its partners to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor state, in particular to expand restrictions on the Rosatom Corporation. This is stated in the Ministry's statement on new Russian strikes on substations that power Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns Russia's targeted strikes on substations, on the stable functioning of which depends reliable external power supply to Ukrainian NPPs.

These facilities are part of the infrastructure visited and assessed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert teams as part of missions to nuclear safety-critical substations.

For the first time since December 12, 2024 – the date when the IAEA Board of Governors adopted resolution GOV/2024/73 by an absolute majority, emphasizing the direct threat to security from attacks on the external power supply infrastructure of nuclear power plants – Russia has again carried out targeted attacks on such facilities.

The IAEA reported that the attacks on October 30 damaged substations important for the safe external power supply to the nuclear power plant. Ukraine fully shares the concerns expressed by the agency, according to a statement.

"Targeted attacks on civilian energy facilities, on which the safe operation of nuclear facilities directly depends, have signs of nuclear terrorism and grossly violate international humanitarian law, in particular the principles of distinction and proportionality," the statement reads.

The agency added that such actions are incompatible with the IAEA's "Seven Indispensable Principles" – first of all, the fourth (on the mandatory availability of reliable external power supply to nuclear facilities).

The Foreign Ministry is convinced that given the sequence of attacks on nodal substations and the correspondence of the chosen targets to the external power supply schemes of nuclear power plants, there is reason to believe that representatives of Rosatom are involved in planning these attacks.

Ukraine insists on bringing the aggressor state, as well as the officials and corporate entities involved, to justice in national and international jurisdictions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on partners to significantly strengthen sanctions, in particular, to expand restrictions on Rosatom and its affiliates, to ensure a complete cessation of any cooperation with them in the civilian nuclear sphere, and to strengthen measures to supply equipment and technologies for the Russian energy sector.