Russian mothers and Lad manufacturers are the two real target audiences of the Russian dictator's statement, says Georgiy Tikhiy

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

russia's "achievements" in the war against Ukraine include thousands of killed and wounded soldiers, as well as large expenditures despite the destruction of the economy. This is how Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement.

According to Tikhiy, Russia has reached:

→ more than 1 million killed and wounded Russian soldiers;

→ 1% of the captured Ukrainian territory in the last 1000 days, with only 0.3% during the "summer offensive";

→ Russia seized four Ukrainian administrative centers in 2014, while Ukraine retained control over 23. This number remains unchanged today, after 3.5 years of full-scale invasion;

→ Russia spends $1 billion a day on a senseless war, while Russia's social infrastructure is crumbling and the economy is collapsing.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that all these figures lead to three conclusions:

→ Russia will not win and Ukraine will not lose;

→ Russian mothers and Lad manufacturers are the two real target audiences of Putin's statement;

→ pressure on Russia should be seriously increased to force Moscow to take the peace process seriously, as stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga .

The day before, during a visit to China, Putin said that Russia is ready to fight to achieve all its goals if Ukraine does not agree to the deal.