The aggressor's appetite only grows if it does not meet with resistance and force, the Foreign Minister said

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Russia has not changed its aggressive goals, and Moscow's ultimatums are becoming more and more absurd, Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga believes. He expressed this opinion in the social network X.

According to him, over the past six months, U.S. President Donald Trump has put a lot of time and effort into bringing peace closer. But instead, he received a set of old ultimatums from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia has not changed its aggressive goals and does not demonstrate any readiness for meaningful negotiations. On the contrary, its ultimatums are becoming more and more absurd," added Sibiga.

The minister noted that this proves that the aggressor's appetite only grows if it does not meet resistance and force.

He believes that it is time to deal a strong blow to the Russian war machine with new tough sanctions and "wake up Moscow".

Sibiga's post was a response to Lavrov's new ultimatum. In an interview with the Indonesian newspaper Kompas, the aggressor's foreign minister said that in order to establish a lasting peace, the territories occupied by Russia must be "recognized and formalized in an internationally legal manner".

Lavrov mentions Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

On September 1, US Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the United States would "very carefully consider" options for imposing sanctions against Russia after Putin intensified strikes on Ukraine.

On September 2, Lemmy said that new sanctions against Russia could be announced soon.