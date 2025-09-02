Sibiga believes that new sanctions against Russia will not close the door to dialogue

Russia's real goal is to continue the war, deceive everyone and postpone sanctions, says Foreign Minister

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

The new sanctions will not close the door to dialogue, but rather will force Russia to stop killing and support peace initiatives. This opinion was expressed by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

According to him, the school year in Ukraine began yesterday, and today, September 2, children in Kyiv were forced to study in the subway due to another Russian drone attack.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the words and promises of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are empty.

"The reality is that Ukrainian children are in shelters in the middle of the day. Russia's real goal is to continue the senseless war, deceive everyone and postpone the imposition of sanctions," added Sibiga.

At the same time, Russian officials continue to make statements rejecting diplomacy and mocking U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts .

"They will not be serious about peace until they face serious pressure. The new sanctions will not close the door to dialogue. On the contrary, they are the only way to force Moscow to stop the killings and support peace initiatives," the minister said.

On September 1, US Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the United States would "very carefully consider" options for imposing sanctions against Russia after Putin intensified strikes on Ukraine.

On September 2, Lemmy said that new sanctions against Russia could be announced soon.