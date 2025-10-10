Foreign Ministry says Ukraine is ready for a truce with Russia for the 2026 Olympics

Tikhiy reminded that Ukraine is ready for a truce with Russia right now, but if Russia agrees to an Olympic one, it will be good too

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine supports the proposal of the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tayani on the so-called Olympic truce with Russia. About this said foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said at a briefing on October 10, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

At the same time, he reminded us that Russia has repeatedly launched invasions during the Olympic Games, in particular, in Ukraine and Georgia. The Kremlin does this for a reason.

"These are not random events that have a very cynical explanation. They know perfectly well that during the Olympics, the media's attention is focused on sports events, which means that crimes can be committed against the backdrop of these events. We need to prevent Russia from doing this again," Tychy said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine is already ready for a truce with Russia and does not have to wait for the Olympics.

"If Russia needs an 'Olympic truce' for this, then let it be an Olympic truce. But we, in principle, insist that this happens before the Olympics. I think that the Italian minister's statement is aimed at encouraging Russia to engage in the peace process, to engage in some meaningful diplomacy, to take real steps towards peace," the Foreign Ministry spokesman summarized.