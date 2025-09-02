Foreign troops should be in Ukraine to guarantee security, German MEPs say

The deployment of the contingent will clearly show that any attack on Ukraine will mean a blow to the citizens of the countries participating in the mission, said Lagodinsky

Foreign troops should be deployed in Ukraine as a guarantee of security, said for text LIGA.net mEPs from Germany Sergey Lagodinsky (Union 90/Greens) and Michael Gahler (Christian Democratic Union).

According to Lagodinsky, "boots on the ground" are the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine. The key goal of such a presence is to demonstrate to Russia that an attack on Ukraine would mean an attack on the citizens of the states that have joined the mission, the politician said.

"These do not have to be combat units on the contact line. It can be in the west of Ukraine. But this will clearly show that any attack on Ukraine is an attack on the citizens of the countries involved," he explained.

MEP Gahler also supported the idea of deploying "a significant number of international troops" to Ukraine.

However, the politician emphasized that this is possible only after active hostilities end. He is convinced that the presence of such forces is necessary, as Moscow, because of its ideology, may try to attack again, even if Kyiv is very well armed.