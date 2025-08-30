Trump on security guarantees: There will be no US military in Ukraine, we will help Europe

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The United States will not send its military to Ukraine, but will help Europe implement security guarantees. About this said head of state Donald Trump in an interview with the Daily Caller.

When Trump was asked whether the US military would be in Ukraine after the war ended, he said no.

"I don't think it (the war – ed.) can be resolved without certain security guarantees. We will not have military on the ground. But if we can help Europe, and they do, they will be there," he said.

At the same time, Trump did not rule out that the United States plans to help European countries with guarantees for Ukraine, including air support.

"Maybe we will do something. Listen, I would like to see something resolved. They're not our soldiers, but every week between 5,000 and 7,000 people die, mostly young people. If I could stop it (the war in Ukraine – ed.) and fly an airplane in the air from time to time, it would be mostly Europeans, but we would help them. They, you know, they need it to some extent, and we would help them if we could do something," Trump said.