FT: Western allies draw up rough plan for peacekeepers in Ukraine

Western allies have drawn up an outline plan for implementing security guarantees in Ukraine and deploying peacekeepers. This was reported to the Financial Times by three unnamed officials.

According to them, the plan could include a demilitarized zone, possibly patrolled by neutral peacekeeping troops from a third country in agreement with Ukraine and Russia.

The more "secure" border beyond this zone will be defended by Ukrainian troops armed and trained by NATO, people in the know say. Further, the deterrence force is planned to be deployed deep in Ukraine as a "third line of defense," with U.S. forces providing support from the rear.

However, despite the U.S. agreement to provide potential support to Ukraine, not with troops but with air and intelligence resources, some European countries are still concerned about sending troops to Ukraine, officials say .