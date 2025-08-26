FT: Western allies draw up rough plan for peacekeepers in Ukraine
Western allies have drawn up an outline plan for implementing security guarantees in Ukraine and deploying peacekeepers. This was reported to the Financial Times by three unnamed officials.
According to them, the plan could include a demilitarized zone, possibly patrolled by neutral peacekeeping troops from a third country in agreement with Ukraine and Russia.
The more "secure" border beyond this zone will be defended by Ukrainian troops armed and trained by NATO, people in the know say. Further, the deterrence force is planned to be deployed deep in Ukraine as a "third line of defense," with U.S. forces providing support from the rear.
However, despite the U.S. agreement to provide potential support to Ukraine, not with troops but with air and intelligence resources, some European countries are still concerned about sending troops to Ukraine, officials say .
- on August 26, the FT reported that the US is still against sending its troops to Ukraine, but is ready to provide aviation and intelligence as part of security guarantees.
- Before that, President Zelenskyy said that developments on security guarantees for Kyiv would be made in the near future. Teams from Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are working on them.
- On August 25, German Vice Chancellor said that Germany would participate in security guarantees for Ukraine. Later, President Zelenskyy said that Kyiv counts on Berlin's help.
