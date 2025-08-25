Zelensky: We expect Germany to be among the leaders in implementing security guarantees

On August 25, the Ukrainian leader met with Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Germany to be among the leaders in developing and implementing security guarantees for Ukraine. He said this reported following a meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

The Head of State noted that special attention had been paid to diplomatic efforts for peace, strengthening of sanctions against Russia and security guarantees.

"Relevant diplomatic work is underway, in particular at the level of national security advisors. We expect Germany to be among the leaders in the development and implementation of security guarantees," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

They also discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, financing the production of drones, and the possibility of the PURL program to purchase American weapons for our country.

"We are working on the purchase of two additional Patriot systems, as well as the supply of additional German-made IRIS-T air defense systems," the president said.

At a meeting with Lars Klingbeil, Zelenskyy said that it is important that the countries that will send their military contingent, were the "great powers"in particular, the main leaders of the "coalition of the willing".