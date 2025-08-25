Zelenskyy on peacekeepers in Ukraine: It is important that there are contingents of "great powers" among the countries

The Head of State emphasized that the main guarantee of security was a strong Ukrainian army

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was important that "great powers", including the main leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, should be among the countries that would send their military contingent to Ukraine. The Head of State made this statement at a meeting with German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, transmits "Interfax.

"I think that there will be different levels of involvement (of countries in guaranteeing Ukraine's security – ed.), but it's not for me to decide and talk about 'boots on the ground'. I think it is important that they were from the big countries, the leading members of the Coalition of the Willing. This is important. "Boots on the ground" is an important factor," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that the main guarantee of security is a strong Ukrainian army.

"We do not want to reduce the number of soldiers, because it is very dangerous," the president said.

He also emphasized that this requires increased funding for the Armed Forces and the entire Ukrainian military sector, especially for domestic drone production.