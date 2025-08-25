German Finance Minister and Norwegian Prime Minister arrive in Kyiv – video

Lars Klingbeil hastened to assure upon arrival that Germany's support for Ukraine would not waver

Lars Klingbeil (Photo: x.com/BMF_Bund)

German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil arrived in Kyiv on August 25 for the first time since his appointment. This was reported by the German Ministry of Finance, publishing a photo from the station.

Klingbeil emphasized that support for Ukraine will continue and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should remember this.

"Russia should not harbor any illusions that our support for Ukraine may weaken. On the contrary, we remain the second largest supporter of Ukraine in the world and the largest in Europe," he said .

German minister emphasizes that no one wants peace more than Ukrainians and Germany supports Kyiv on this path.

"That is why I am in Kyiv today. Putin must finally put an end to his brutal war of aggression," he emphasized .

According to Reuters, Klingbeil also called on Putin to demonstrate interest in the peace process, which requires a ceasefire and reliable security guarantees. According to him, Ukraine should also be involved in the negotiations

"To this end, we are closely coordinating our actions at the international level," the head of the German Ministry of Finance emphasized .

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has also arrived in Kyiv, as was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. He and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met the guest at the train station.

"It is important for us to feel the support of true allies. Norway is always close to our people, provides significant assistance to our defense, and we appreciate this reliable solidarity," said the head of the OP.

According to , Bild, since 2022, Germany has provided €50.5 billion in aid to Ukraine. Of this amount, 25 billion euros were spent on hosting Ukrainian refugees, 17 billion euros were spent on supplying military aid and training soldiers, 6.7 billion euros were spent on restoring damaged energy infrastructure and other non-military aid, and another 1.9 billion were allocated to the Ukrainian budget (in particular, for salaries to civil servants).