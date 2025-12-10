Ex-Ministry of Defense official suspected of illegal sale of six navy ships – photo

Former official allegedly took warships off the balance sheet and sold them as scrap metal

Nikopol warship (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

A former Defense Ministry official and two other people are suspected of illegally selling decommissioned warships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About reported at the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the source LIGA.net among law enforcement officers, we are talking about R. Pokotil.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that the man had official access to the documents on the write-off. According to the investigation, he entered into a conspiracy with representatives of the company that was supposed to dispose of the unusable ships.

These are six ships of the Ukrainian Navy that were taken off the balance sheet due to technical failure and obsolescence. Instead of recycling them, the suspects organized their sale as scrap metal.

Law enforcement officials said that for this purpose, the defendants artificially lowered the technical condition of the vessels and provided an assessment at a significantly reduced cost. The Prosecutor General's Office added that the tender to determine the buyer was held only formally, with the victory going to a specific private company in advance.

The state suffered losses of more than UAH 900,000. The private entity received illegal economic benefits, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

Three people were served notices of suspicion of abuse of office committed by prior conspiracy of a group of persons and causing grave consequences for the public interest. These actions include punishable imprisonment for up to six years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and a fine of up to one thousand tax-free minimum incomes.

The former official allegedly illegally wrote off ships (Photo: National Police / Facebook)

Alleged write-off of ships by a former Defense Ministry official (Photo: National Police / Facebook)

The former official is suspected of writing off ships (Photo: National Police / Facebook)

Alleged write-off of ships by an ex-official (Photo: National Police / Facebook)