Former General Staff spokesman: Kerch Bridge problem is that it is strong, a direct hit may not destroy it

According to Selezniov, the SBU could have damaged the most vulnerable section of the bridge

Crimean bridge (Illustrative photo: ERA)

The problem with the Kerch Bridge is that the structure is quite strong..

And even a direct missile hit is not a guarantee that it will be able to completely destroy it, said Vladislav Seleznyov, former spokesman for the General Staff, in a commentary to LIGA.net

He noted that there is an experience in history during the Vietnam War when American aircraft bombed a certain bridge in Vietnam for a long time, but failed to completely destroy it.

"I don't know what will happen this time. Although, given the statements of US General Ben Hodges on the importance of destroying the Kerch bridge, I think our people will continue to work on this issue," Selezniov said .

At the same time, he emphasized that the Security Service of Ukraine probably damaged the most vulnerable section of the Kerch Bridge. According to the former General Staff spokesperson, the destruction could have occurred closer to the main bridge pillar, where the "boom barriers" are located and ships pass through.

"It happened for the third time, near the Kerch Bridge. This means it will happen again and again," Selezniov said .