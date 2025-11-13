Former Georgian President Saakashvili discharged from hospital and returned to prison
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was discharged from the hospital on November 12 and returned to prison to continue "serving his sentence." This was reported by the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia.
Saakashvili transferred to Vivamed clinic for inpatient treatment May 12, 2022.
According to the penitentiary service, the personal physician of the former Georgian president decided that the patient's health condition is satisfactory, which allows him to be discharged from a civilian clinic.
According to Georgian law, Saakashvili was returned to Correctional Institution No. 12, where he will continue to "serve his sentence" under general regime conditions.
- In the fall of 2021, Saakashvili, who has been a citizen of Ukraine since May 2015, decided to return to Georgia despite his sentence in absentia. on October 1, he was detained .
- On November 20, Saakashvili ended his 50-day hunger strike, but was still in a dangerous condition.
- In December 2022, the Human Rights Council Commissioner stated that Mikheil Saakashvili's health condition had deteriorated significantly, and President Zelenskyy called on Georgia to release Saakashvili for treatment.
- On November 6, 2025, it became known that Georgia had launched a new criminal prosecution of Saakashvili and seven other oppositionists.
