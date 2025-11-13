Former Georgian President Saakashvili discharged from hospital and returned to prison

Saakashvili returned to the colony after three years in the hospital, his condition is assessed as satisfactory

Mikheil Saakashvili (Photo: ERA)

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was discharged from the hospital on November 12 and returned to prison to continue "serving his sentence." This was reported by the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia.

Saakashvili transferred to Vivamed clinic for inpatient treatment May 12, 2022.

According to the penitentiary service, the personal physician of the former Georgian president decided that the patient's health condition is satisfactory, which allows him to be discharged from a civilian clinic.

According to Georgian law, Saakashvili was returned to Correctional Institution No. 12, where he will continue to "serve his sentence" under general regime conditions.