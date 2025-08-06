Former head of State Judicial Administration sentenced to three years

Former head of the SJA Oleksiy Salnikov found guilty of abuse of influence

Oleksiy Salnikov (Photo: Bureau of Judicial Information)

The High Anti-Corruption Court has announced the sentence of the former head of the State Judicial Administration – he was sentenced to three years in prison. About said the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

On August 6, a panel of HACC judges announced a guilty verdict against the former head of the State Judicial Administration. He was found guilty of influence peddling and sentenced to three years in prison with the deprivation of the right to hold positions in state and local government for the same period.

The NABU does not name the convicted person, but judging by the materials, it is Oleksiy Salnikov.

In addition, the court upheld the previously imposed bail in the amount of UAH 575,320. Until the verdict enters into force, the court imposed the following obligations on the convict:

→ not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without a court order;

→ surrender the passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad and/or another document entitling him/her to travel abroad.

The verdict can be appealed within 30 days by filing a complaint with the HACC Appeals Chamber.

How to reports Transparency International Ukraine, the prosecutor requested that Salnikov be sentenced to seven years in prison with confiscation of all property and deprived of his civil servant rank for incitement to bribery and fraud. The HACC acquitted him of the fraud charge.

Instead, the defense asked to acquit Salnikov. The defense stressed that it was the applicant who initiated all the actions in the case, and there was no persuasion or incitement to bribe Salnikov.

In April 2022, the head of the State Judicial Administration was salnikov was appointed. The SJA is a state institution that provides organizational and financial support to the judiciary.

July 24, 2023 NABU reported on the searches from the head of the SJA. He was charged with incitement to bribe Supreme Court judges for ruling in favor of a company.

According to the investigation, the official received he had to pay $7500, of which $5000 was to be transferred to the judges for ruling in favor of the company, and the rest was to be kept for intermediary services.