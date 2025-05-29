Former head of Vovchansk district court Ukhanova sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason

Iryna Ukhaneva (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

The former head of the Vovchansk District Court of Kharkiv Region was found guilty of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported to by the State Bureau of Investigation. An interlocutor of LIGA.net in law enforcement agencies claims that it is Irina Ukhaneva.

The investigation found that after the beginning of the temporary occupation of Vovchansk in 2022, the official began to actively cooperate with the enemy and contributed to the creation of a "court" under the control of the occupiers.

She urged her colleagues to go over to the side of the invaders, drew up the staff list of the "new institution," coordinated candidates with the occupation administration, and determined salaries for future employees.

In addition, Ukhanova organized a meeting of the court staff, where she demanded that they receive Russian passports and take courses on Russian legislation. She failed to launch the work of the "court" – after the de-occupation of the city, she fled to Russia.

In January 2024, the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice dismissed her from her post.

Kyiv District Court of Poltava finds Ukhanova guilty of treason and sentences her to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified to that since the convict is currently hiding from Ukrainian justice in the Russian Federation, the term of her sentence will be calculated from the moment of her actual detention. As long as she evades punishment, the statute of limitations is suspended. The convict is on the wanted list.

