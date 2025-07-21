Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister: It is necessary to increase production of drones 10 times for Russia to get used to their buzzing

Illustrative photo (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukraine needs to increase drone production 10-fold with the support of Europe so that Russians get used to the buzzing of drones all over Russia. This was stated in an interview with LIGA.net by former Lithuanian Foreign Minister (2020-2024) Gabrielius Landsbergis .

Landsbergis noted that it is not Western arms supplies that have the greatest impact on the war today, but the massive use of Ukrainian drones.

According to him, Ukraine needs not just more weapons, but support for its own military-industrial complex.

"Ukrainian companies produce about 50,000 FPV drones every month. Imagine if this number were multiplied by 10 with the help of European money. It would have a huge impact. So that not Ukrainians, but Russians would get used to the buzzing of drones all over Russia. So that no airport in Russia would work, no military would feel safe," Landsbergis said .

In his opinion, this can become not only a technological but also a psychological advantage for Ukraine.

"This would change the balance of power. It would have crushed Russia not only with technically superior equipment, but also with numbers. Europe lacks weapons and political will, but it has money to help Ukraine," the former minister added .

He noted that Europe now has the technical capabilities to increase weapons production, but lacks the political will to make such decisions.

"Europe lacks long-range air defense systems like Patriot. We cannot cover the United States here. We have only medium-range systems – IRIS-T and NASAMS. But smart people have told me that if Europeans united, they could make Patriot analogs in two years. If there is political will," Landsbergis summarized .