Four Polish MiG-29s ready for transfer to Ukraine, about 10 are expected – Bodnar
Four Polish MiG-29 fighter jets are ready for delivery to Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform said Ambassador of Ukraine to Warsaw Vasyl Bodnar.
"As of today, four aircraft are ready for transfer. They were inspected by the Ukrainian inspection team, and now a decision is being made on the time, place and procedure of the transfer," the diplomat said.
Bodnar expressed hope that this would happen in the first quarter of 2026.
"I think these MiGs will require some modernization, but this is a question for the military. As a result, each side will get what it needs, as the Ukrainian side intends to transfer to Poland the means to strengthen Poland's drone potential," the ambassador emphasized.
In his opinion, such a mechanism was proposed to ensure that the strengthening of defense capabilities for both sides is constructive.
Bodnar clarified that Poland plans to transfer about 10 aircraft in total. The timing of the transfer will depend on the ability to receive them, the readiness of these aircraft for direct use, and Ukraine's readiness to provide something to replace them.
"Of course, we must take into account that these are aircraft that have completed their service in Poland, but can be used in combat conditions in Ukraine," the ambassador summarized.
- On December 15, 2025, the Polish Ministry of Defense announced that it could transfer to Ukraine six to eight aircraft MiG-29. Options to move them to a museum or simply write them off are also being considered.
- On December 19, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is interested in Polish airplanes The MiG-29 because there is no need to re-train pilots, which saves time in a time of war.
Comments (0)