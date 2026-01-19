Four Polish MiG-29s ready for transfer to Ukraine, about 10 are expected – Bodnar

Ambassador to Poland expressed hope that the first batch of fighter jets will be delivered in early 2026

An airplane (Photo: Adam Warzawa/EPA)

Four Polish MiG-29 fighter jets are ready for delivery to Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform said Ambassador of Ukraine to Warsaw Vasyl Bodnar.

"As of today, four aircraft are ready for transfer. They were inspected by the Ukrainian inspection team, and now a decision is being made on the time, place and procedure of the transfer," the diplomat said.

Bodnar expressed hope that this would happen in the first quarter of 2026.

"I think these MiGs will require some modernization, but this is a question for the military. As a result, each side will get what it needs, as the Ukrainian side intends to transfer to Poland the means to strengthen Poland's drone potential," the ambassador emphasized.

In his opinion, such a mechanism was proposed to ensure that the strengthening of defense capabilities for both sides is constructive.

Bodnar clarified that Poland plans to transfer about 10 aircraft in total. The timing of the transfer will depend on the ability to receive them, the readiness of these aircraft for direct use, and Ukraine's readiness to provide something to replace them.

"Of course, we must take into account that these are aircraft that have completed their service in Poland, but can be used in combat conditions in Ukraine," the ambassador summarized.