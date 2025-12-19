Each pilot is a great deficit during the war and it is impossible to spend time on their training, the President noted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK)

Ukraine is interested in Polish MiG-29 aircraft because there is no need to re-train pilots, which saves time during the war. This was stated at a press conference in Poland by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He noted that during the daily war, every pilot is a great deficit. And it takes years to educate and train them.

"The issue is not that we don't have F-16s. The issue is that you take an experienced pilot off the battlefield and send him abroad to spend eight months, a year or a year and a half training. The only difference between F-16s and MiGs for us is not to lose pilots, because there is no need to train on MiGs because our people are trained," the president emphasized.

He emphasized that the issue is not a shortage of airplanes in Ukraine, but a shortage of pilots. However, Kyiv has never put pressure on Warsaw to transfer them.

Polish President Karol Naavrocki noted that "an unnecessary and incomprehensible storm" has arisen around this topic. According to him, the exchange of MiG-29s for anti-drone systems does not contradict Polish policy.

"So, after the formal issues are resolved, I think this issue will be resolved," Navrotsky said.