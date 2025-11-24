Four senior Russian officers suspected of striking a playground in Kryvyi Rih

SBU collects evidence against Russian commanders who organized the attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4, killing dozens of people

Chief of Staff of the Joint Forces Group of the Russian Federation Alexei Kim (Photo: Russian media)

Ukraine has served in absentia suspicion notices to four senior Russian military officers of commanding a missile attack on a playground in Kryvyi Rih on April 4, 2025. About this said Security Service of Ukraine.

We are talking about bombardment the missile struck the city center, hitting residential areas and a playground. The attack killed 18 people, including nine children. More than 60 people were wounded.

According to the case file, the occupiers used an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a high-explosive warhead during the attack. The overall command of the attack was carried out by Colonel General Alexei Kim, Chief of Staff of the Joint Forces Group of the Russian Federation. Vice Admiral Alexander Peshkov, head of the Joint Center for Planning and Coordination of Fire, was also involved in the organization.

The preparation and technical support of the air attack was entrusted to the head of the center for intelligence and coordination of fire of the combined group of Russian troops, Oleksiy Petrushyn. Together with him, these tasks were performed by Colonel Oleksandr Kisedobrev, head of the missile and artillery department of the combined group of the aggressor country's troops.

They were notified of suspicion of committing war crimes that resulted in the death of people by prior conspiracy by a group of persons. The individuals face 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.