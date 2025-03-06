France shares intelligence data with Ukraine as US pulls back

France transfers spy data to Ukraine amid suspension of its provision from the United States

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu (Photo: Legnan Koula/EPA)

The United States has stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine, but France is stepping in with its own resources, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu told RadioFrance in an interview.

He confirmed the U.S. suspension of intelligence sharing and described France’s intelligence as sovereign and self-sufficient.

"So we have intelligence resources that we’re sharing with the Ukrainians," Lecornu said.

LIGA.net sought comment from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, which said it isn’t commenting on Lecornu’s statement yet.

On March 5, the United States paused sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

Sky News later reported that the halt covers all U.S. intelligence support to Ukraine.

That same day, the Financial Times said U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey plans to urge the White House to resume intelligence and military aid during a visit to Washington.