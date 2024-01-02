France to change arms supply tactics. Ambassador says the goal is production in Ukraine

According to the French ambassador to Ukraine, the country plans to supply military equipment with an inclination to produce it in Ukraine, and not only through purchases

Gaël Veyssière (Photo: EPA)

France will continue to support Ukraine and supply military equipment, but the support will gradually change its nature, the French Ambassador to Ukraine, Gaël Veyssière, stated in an interview with France Info.

French support in the supply of military equipment will gradually change its nature, as the aim is to produce more weapons in Ukraine, not only through donations or purchases

"But naturally, it takes a little time to switch from one strategy to another. And moreover, there is political support for this vision, which is ensured in particular by Catherine Colonna [French Minister of Foreign Affairs], who regularly visits Ukraine, since she has already made five visits to Ukraine," he emphasized.

In particular, the ambassador expressed hope to "get out of the phase of fear," which began due to difficulties with the adoption of certain support packages for Ukraine.

"For the European Union, there was still a very strong signal sent by the European Council on December 14, with the decision in principle to open accession negotiations with Ukraine. And then, as you know, there will be an extraordinary European Council at the beginning of February for financial issues supporting Ukraine" , he added.

On December 13, 2023, President Zelenskyy returned from the United States, where he tried to persuade Congress to vote for aid to Ukraine without a positive result. However, Congress went on a winter break without approving additional aid to Ukraine.

On December 28, the leader of the Green Party of Germany, Omid Nuripour, said that his country and Europe would not be able to cover the US aid to Ukraine in case of its termination.

On December 29, after another massive Russian missile strike, Great Britain sent approximately 200 more air defense missiles to Ukraine to protect civilians and critical infrastructure from Russian drones and bombings.

