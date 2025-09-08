French Prime Minister loses vote of confidence – Macron must elect a new one

This is the first time in the history of the fifth republic that a government resigns after a vote of confidence

François Bayrou (Photo: YOAN VALAT / EPA)

The French Parliament fails to pass a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, forcing his government to resign, reports Le Monde newspaper.

The MPs did not approve the general political declaration of Bairu: 94 voted in favor and 364 against, announced the speaker of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, Yael Bron-Pivet.

This is the first time in the history of the fifth republic (since 1958) that the government resigns after a vote of confidence.

Bairu has been in office for almost nine months. Now he must submit the resignation of his cabinet to the president Emmanuel Macron.

After that, the head of state should appoint a new prime minister who will be responsible for forming a new government.