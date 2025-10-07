FT: EU wants to restrict travel of Russian diplomats due to espionage threat

According to intelligence, Russian diplomats may be involved in arson, cyberattacks and infrastructure sabotage in NATO countries

Russian passport (Photo: propaganda media)

European Union governments have agreed to impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc. This was reported by Financial Times, citing intelligence data.

According to intelligence, Russian diplomats operating undercover may be involved in arson, cyberattacks and infrastructure sabotage in NATO countries.

Proposed rules would oblige Russian diplomats working in EU capitals to notify other governments of their travel plans before crossing the border of their host country.

This initiative, supported by the Czech Republic, was included in the new EU sanctions package against Russia. Unanimity is required for adoption. Hungary also supported the decision, according to two people briefed on the talks.

EU intelligence agencies say Russian spies posing as diplomats often run assets or operations outside their host countries to better evade counterintelligence surveillance.

"They are sent to one place, but they work in another. The host country's intelligence services know what they are up to, but if they cross the border, it can be harder for that country to keep an eye on them," said a senior EU diplomat, citing intelligence reports.